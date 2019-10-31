Transcript for California Representative Katie Hill delivers final speech on House floor

And tonight, the final speech from congresswoman Katie hill, the democratic rising star who resigned amitd an ethicsal gags, denys allegations of a relationship with a member of her staff. Hill blaming a double standard for women, vowing to fight for other victims, she says, after images of her private life were made public amid a bitter gours. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert tonight. Reporter: Congresswoman Katie hill of California today taking to the house floor for a final speech. To every little girl who looked up to me, I hope one day you can forgive me. Reporter: The once rising star in the democratic party, stepping down in the wake of an ethics investigation into allegations she had a sexual relationship with a member of her staff. That's a violation of house rules. Hill denies it, but does admit to a sexual relationship with a campaign staffer. I am leaving now because of a double standard. I'm leaving because I no longer want to be used as a bargaining chip. Reporter: Hill, who is in the middle of a nasty divorce, has accused her husband of leaking naked pictures of her that were later posted online. Her husband hasn't commented. But Katie hill's own father tells ABC news her resignation is the result of the actions of a wicked man, adding, evil has many faces and this is one of I didn't want to be pedaled by papers and blogs and websites used by shameless operatives for the dirtiest gutter politics that I've ever seen. Reporter: And today, hill said she later learned more photos would be released. I am leaving because of the thousands of vile threatening emails, calls and texts that made me fear for my life and the lives of the people that I care about. Reporter: Hill is now vowing to fight revenge porn. I'm leaving, but we have men who have been credibly accused of intentional acts of sexual violence and remain in boardrooms, on the supreme court, in this very body and worst of all, in the oval office. Reporter: And David, in her last act as a congresswoman, Katie hill cast her vote to move forward with proceedings of impeachment against president Donald Trump. She says this is the only investigation that deserves the attention of the entire country. As for the ethics investigation into her alleged affair, that will be closed effective tomorrow when she leaves office. David? Lshgts Adrienne Bankert live up on the hill tonight, a very

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.