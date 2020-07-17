Transcript for California schools ordered to remain closed

The governor outlining new criteria for schools that will most likely keep most of them closed when then is begins. ABC's will Carr reports from California, where he's also see firsthand the testing crisis in America. Reporter: Tonight in California the governor just ordered schools, both public and private, in all 32 counties on the state's watchlist, roughly 80% of the population, to stay closed for in-person classes until their numbers drop for 14 days. We all prefer in-classroom instructions for all the obvious reasons -- social and emotional, foundationally, but only if it can be done safely. Reporter: It comes as families across the country are trying to plan for a fall during a pandemic that is now hitting more young people. 16-year-old halene O'Connell was nauseous with a fever but her family says she was sent home from the emergency room because her symptoms weren't severe. Everybody's different. You don't know how this is going to affect you. No way anybody thinks this would happen to a 16-year-old. Reporter: Days later she couldn't breathe and was back at the hospital where she tested positive for covid. She spent nine days on a ventilator but made it through. Reporter: Her aunt says she had no underlying conditions. This is your friend. This is your sister. This can happen to you. Reporter: With a record spike in cases, lines are snaking up to covid- 19 testing sites. Many sitting for hours in the heat of summer, only to wait weeks to get their results. From Florida where some sites have closed after running out of tests to Texas where some families have been turned away and others are waiting up to ten hours. It's too hot. I have no gas. I have two girls. My two girls and my husband. We have been waiting. We don't know what's going on. The line is not movement. Reporter: To here California where earlier this week, after reporting from the front -- according to the CDC it's a trend that's playing out all across the country. I set out to get a test, starting with the county's free testing sites, including dodger stadium. I couldn't get a single appointment. I tried dodger stadium and I tried seven other locations. Ultimately, I did get a test a private urgent care. The doctor tells me I'll get the results in two to seven business days. A new study finds that every day counts when it comes to testing. After a delay of three days contact tracing won't work. We also want to mention the CDC is delaying the release of its additional guidelines for schools? Reporter: Yeah, Tom, the CDC is delaying the guidelines at least until the end of the month. ABC news is confirmed the white house decided to block the director of the CDC testifying to congress about schools are an opening. Here in California we learned that third graders and above will have to wear their masks when they go back to school. Good news, here at dodger stadium, people were able to get same-day testing. That is good news. Will, thank you. We turn now to another major story we're following.

