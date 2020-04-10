Transcript for California surpasses 4 million acres burned from wildfires

Back now with the deadly wildfires in California. The fires now surpassing a record 4 million acres burned. More than 20 wildfires are still burning in the state. Meanwhile in the tropics, tropical storm gamma, making a shift with another system right behind it. Let's get right to rob Marciano. Good evening. Reporter: Good evening, Tom. We're doubly concerned with the second system that could be our next major hurricane in the gulf of Mexico. Gamma has stalled, so more damaging rain expected. It will continue along the Mexican coast, and then make a turn to the north. That's a big shift we've seen. After that is unclear. But we're more worried about potential storm number 26. Hurricane warnings out for Cuba. Potentially a cat 2 storm by the end of the week along the northern gulf. Watching that very closely. As for the fires, hot and dry again today. But a pattern shift could bring cooler weather if not some rain

