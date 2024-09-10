California wildfires worsen, threatening 65,000 homes and businesses

The fires' rapid growth has been fueled by California's warmest summer on record and shifting winds. A new fire threatens radio and cell towers critical to fighting the blaze.

September 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live