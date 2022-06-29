Calls for both calm and protest ring out in Akron, Ohio

Many are taking to the streets after officials released body-camera footage Sunday of Jayland Walker killed in a hail of bullets fired by eight officers while he was unarmed and running away.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live