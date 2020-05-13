Transcript for Calls for federal action on social distancing on flights

could go up 4% before the end of the year. And the questions tonight for the airlines, who seem to have different policies. No central set of rules. And some passengers are rightly concerned. Gio Benitez covers aviation. Reporter: Passengers all over the country are sharing photos of flights they believe are too crowded during a pandemic. The number of domestic flights down nearly 70%, but more people are beginning to fly. Now tonight, calls for federal action on social distancing. Airlines have imposed their own policies, but they're not all the same. American airlines says it is blocking half of all middle seats. United says it is trying to keep a seat open beside every passenger, but doesn't guarantee it. And delta says it is only booking half of first class, and 60% of the main cabin. Senator Richard Blumenthal says the government should step in. Do you think this is something that congress would take up? If the department of transportation fails to do its job, congress should do it for them. Reporter: Every major airline says if you don't feel comfortable, they will refund

