Calls for resignation grow against Gov. Andrew Cuomo

More
A majority of state legislators called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation and police said they are ready to investigate a reported groping allegation by an aide made on Wednesday.
2:03 | 03/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Calls for resignation grow against Gov. Andrew Cuomo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:03","description":"A majority of state legislators called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation and police said they are ready to investigate a reported groping allegation by an aide made on Wednesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76398194","title":"Calls for resignation grow against Gov. Andrew Cuomo","url":"/WNT/video/calls-resignation-grow-gov-andrew-cuomo-76398194"}