Transcript for Capital Gazette's door 'had been blown to pieces': Eyewitness

Just moments ago, with hear from an eyewitness, a man who works right across the hall from the newsroom. He was on the phone when gunfire broke out, and he could see into the newsroom of "The capital gazette" as this was unfolding. Here's what he saw. I saw a guy holding a gun. The door was in shattered pieces along the carpet. And this guy was holding what looked like a big shotgun and moving across the entrance of "The capital gazette" office pointing the gun deeper into the office, like he was targeting people. I only looked at him for a second. I ducked my head back behind the wall as soon as I saw the guy initially. I saw a young woman who looked like she had been hurt. She was on the ground. There was a bunch of blood on the floor, so, we stayed in our office until second group of police officers showed up. They actually broke down our office door and then they escorted us out, you know, they escorted us out with our hands up over our heads, just to make sure we're all safe. And then they let us go. An eyewitness late today, right across the hall from that newsroom. Tonight, the president is back in Washington, he's now been briefed, and his first words came even before he left Wisconsin. So, let's get right to Terry Moran at the white house tonight. Terry? Reporter: David, you're right. The president took to Twitter shortly afterwards, saying "My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all the first responders who are currently on the scene." This is already a grimly familiar ritual for this president, as for all recent presidents. The seemingly endless series of shootings generating the same kind of expressions of grief and sympathy and the same debates.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.