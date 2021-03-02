Capt. Sir Tom Moore, 100, dies of COVID-19

The World War II veteran raised tens of millions of dollars for front-line health workers during the pandemic. He died at the age of 100 after contracting COVID-19 last week.
0:23 | 02/03/21

Capt. Sir Tom Moore, 100, dies of COVID-19

