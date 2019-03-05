Transcript for Carbon monoxide to blame for deaths of family of 4 and their dogs: Authorities

The silent horror. Family of four and four pets have died in their Ohio home fre carbon monoxide. Someone from the home called and said they were not feeling well. The mother and faush and two children were discovered dead. They could not get an accurate reading. Here is gio Benitez tonight. Reporter: Tonight, new details on the family of four and three dogs found dead inside a large Ohio home. Officials believe carbon monoxide is to blame. Thursday afternoon a relative called police when they couldn't reach the family saying they had complained they were sick. They went in the home and smelled something sus special. First responders finding toxic levels of carbon monoxide. We did not find any detectors in the residence. Reporter: What's more, the symptoms mimic the flu. That is why we stress the importance of having detect Erps in your home. Every day appliances can produce carbon monoxide. Dryers, overens, neighbor can produce heem V heat. They are trying to figure out what caused the deadly levels of carbon monoxide. And there are a number of thing in the home that can create carbon monoxide? That's right. Glas aplintss in particular. You want to make sure they are vented and your heefrting systems have properly inspected every year by a professional. And get that co detector. That is the most important. Thanks, goe.

