Transcript for Caregivers move into facilities for 65 days to protect residents

We turn next to Diane sawyer and her new reporting on our new reality. Diane has been reporting for 2 1/2 months, witnessing new yorkers cheering for health care workers, reporting on how this virus has changed America. We've seen the toll on nursing homes, accounting for a third of U.S. Deaths. Tonight, she reports on caregivers on what they did to protect their adopted family, and it worked. Reporter: I've covered over the decades so many challenges and seen how we transform them into strength. A group of dedicated Ohio caregivers saying good-bye to their own families, not sure when they would see them again. I've converted my office into Reporter: These administrators, nurses, aides at two assisted living facilities, sharonbrooke and chapel grove, decided if the enemy was heading to the doors, they'd go inside, lock that door, and fight to keep it out. We knew that once it reached our facility, it would be too late. Reporter: The weeks go by. In private, these workers admit it's not easy. My son is a senior this year so he's not only missing his mom at home, he's missing prom and possibly graduation. Reporter: They make sure the residents see only smiling faces. After all, these lives were in their hands. People who had been architects, accountants, paramedics, people once so vital and so young. Over these months, birthdays were celebrated, even a high school graduation for an aide. And then last week, after 65 days, these caregivers finally began to go home, knowing that not one of the 200 residents got covid. Now there will be new protective testing for any caregiver who goes in and out. But what they did, in this moment, is going to last forever. A sign appeared at one of the facilities saying it all. "Heroes work here. Love lives here." 65 days they moved in with their extended family. Just an incredible effort in Ohio. And this is just part of an incredible body of work. 12 weeks of reporting. Diane with her report at 9:00 P.M. Eastern, right here.

