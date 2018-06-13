Transcript for 4 cars struck by gunfire near airport: Authorities

To be a mix of other news we have breaking developments coming in tonight from Seattle police are now responding to shots fired its vehicles to see tech airport. At least four car struck by gunfire the shootings happening along state route 509 near the south side of the airport there. One runway has been closed at least for a time the airport saying the two other runways are still operating no one wounded authorities are searching for the gunman at this hour.

