Transcript for Cautious optimism on Korean Peninsula

is a close adviser. As we said anticipation has been building aroundhe world for weeks. Not in North Korea. The state department releasing nothing about the meeting. The state newspaper reporting on their dear leader's meeting with the president. Bob woodruff monitoring the action on the Korean peninsula tonight. Reporter: She's a familiar sight to north Koreans, but the news unexpected. The famerth Korean newsreader broadcasting these carefully selected images of Kim Jong-un. Waving, getting on that plane to Singapore, where he met the prime minister. People stopping to watch. The same images vering the state newspaper. Until now, most in this isolated kingdom only aware their supreme leader planned to meet with the U.S. President, but not when or where. Now north Korean state TV reporting the leaders will discuss a new relationship between their nations, even bringing up the future possibility of a denuclearized Korean peninsula. There is cautious optimism, this man is wary. Who can trust trump and Kim Jong-un? Nobody can. You don't trust either of them? Just hope. Just hope. Reporter: Trump and south Korea's esident speaking over the phone ahead of the summit. The people on this peninla waiting for the results the historic talks. David. Bob, our thanks to you. At the same time president trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.