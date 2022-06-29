CDC director calls for internal review and major overhaul of agency

The CDC director is calling for an internal review and major overhaul of government agency due to handling of pandemic, saying COVID recommendations were "confusing" and website hard to navigate.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live