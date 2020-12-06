Transcript for CDC forecasts 140K deaths by July

Good evening. This can for joining us on this Friday. I'm Tom llamas in for David. And we begin with the coronavirus and that new CDC forecast. As many as 140,000 people could die by the fourth of July. This is an anxious moment as states begin to re-open and people gatter in larger and larger numbers again. The toll is already staggering. More than 2 million cases and more than 114,000 lives lost. FEMA's latest map shows where the number of cases are highest, especially across the south. North Carolina reporting a single day high in cases and deaths. Florida, with a record number of cases two day straights especially at nursing homes and farming sites. Hospitalization in Texas up 42%. The city of Nashville delaying the next phase of re-opening to deal with a flare-up. Oregon putting on a one-week pause. The numbers going up because of testing and tracing businessman health officials are anxious to put out hot spots before we get out of control. Victor Oquendo leads us off from Miami. Reporter: Tonight that sobering new warning from the CDC -- the coronavirus will kill up to 140,000 Americans by Independence day. A new analysis from ABC news finding daily deaths are increasing in 13 states and hospitalizations are on the rise in at least 8 states. Florida seeing it's second straight day of record cases. The governor blaming the surge on increased testing in nursing homes and agricultural communities, not the protests or the reopening. We're doing three times as many tests a day now as we did at the end of March. Reporter: But one expert in Florida disagrees. But the real thing that's going on is we are opening up the economy and not everyone is following the new normal guidelines. That's a problem. Reporter: Florida is preparing for a number of firsts. The first to bring back fans will be NASCAR. They'll be at homestead this weekend. Tonight, Oregon is pulling back from easing restrictions after a record jump. The governor now delaying reopening applications by a week. We don't make the time line. The virus makes the time line. Reporter: In Harris county, Texas, which includes Houston, hospitalization rates are the highest they've ever been. The sharp increase attributed to memorial day gatherings, and protesting according to medical experts. People don't know the coronavirus is not gone, and they're treating it like its gone. Reporter: Another hot spot, Arizona. The state reporting a record number of new cases. 45% of infections are people between the age of 20 and 44. What we have is actually a lot of micro-epidemics occurring across the country, and each one has their own drivers and their Reporter: And in Missouri, weeks after these massive memorial day pool parties in the ozarks, a second visitor now testing positive. There is a bright spot in New York tonight, once the epicenter of the pandemic. The governor saying the state has the lowest rate of transmission in the country. Now is no time to forget what got us here. We have to stay smart. Victor Oquendo joins us now from Miami. We see people behind you dining out. The CDC releasing new guidelines for eating out and even on those all-important family cookouts? Reporter: That's right, Tom. As Americans return to some sense of normalcy. The CDC adviing check with the restaurant before going, make sure the employees are wearing some kind of mask. If you're heading to a cookout, it's safer to bring your own remember, always wear some kind of face covering and try to

