-
Now Playing: CDC panel votes to recommend vaccine for ages 12 to 15
-
Now Playing: CDC advisory committee recommends Pfizer vaccine authorization for ages 12-15
-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton talks $1 million donation to vaccine research
-
Now Playing: Can you take other medications on same day you get vaccine?
-
Now Playing: Senator leads fight against anti-Asian hate
-
Now Playing: Nurse on crusade to vaccinate community gets National Nurses Week surprise
-
Now Playing: Multiple COVID-19 cases among New York Yankees coaching staff
-
Now Playing: CDC under pressure
-
Now Playing: 1st vaccinations of children as young as 12 in Georgia
-
Now Playing: Grim images from India’s COVID-19 crisis
-
Now Playing: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children ages 12-15
-
Now Playing: Are there health benefits to taking a cold shower?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: CDC to meet after Pfizer vaccine authorized for ages 12-15
-
Now Playing: CDC advisory committee to discuss authorizing vaccinations for children ages 12-15
-
Now Playing: FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for young people
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15
-
Now Playing: Some parents still skeptical as FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15
-
Now Playing: Former CDC head reacts to FDA authorizing Pfizer vaccine for teens
-
Now Playing: Body-positive Tess Holliday on the complexities of her eating disorder