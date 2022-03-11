CDC warns cases of omicron subvariant are rising

Pfizer is reportedly expected to request the FDA for emergency authorization for a fourth COVID vaccine shot as early as this week. The CDC said the BA-2 subvariant is more transmissible than omicron.

