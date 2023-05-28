Central Florida beach scare

A woman faces multiple charges, including DUI and reckless driving, after allegedly plowing her SUV past a crowd of holiday beachgoers and then into the water.

May 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live