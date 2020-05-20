Transcript for Central Michigan suffers two dam collapses in hours

Good evening. It's great to have you with us on a Wednesday night. Across the country, all 50 states have begun the difficult and careful task of reopening. But something else is playing out, families already worried about coronavirus, thousands forced to flee their homes. A state of emergency in Michigan. One of the hardest-hit states from the virus, now facing this. Homes swept away by the flooding. Images coming in tonight. Two dams failing. There had been so much concern this would happen, and it has. Homes being lifted off their foundations. This image sadly playing out more than once, homes could be seen floating away. It's impossible to imagine what the families are going through, now in shelters, trying to keep a safe distance from strangers. Many not knowing if they will have a home to return to, and if so, in what condition. Rob Marciano leads us off from Midland, Michigan. Reporter: Tonight, horrifying images in the middle of a pandemic. Oh, my god. That's somebody's house. Reporter: Homes in central Michigan floating away. The national weather service warning residents to get to higher ground. Two catastrophic dam collapses in just hours. Be advised that we have a dam breach at edenville. Reporter: This is the moment the edenville dam disintegrated outside Midland, Michigan, following days of rain. Downstream, the Sanford dam breaching less than two hours later. The dam has failed. 100% failure. Evacuate. Reporter: 10,000 residents forced to flee. Could it get worse? Yes. Reporter: A nearby Dow chemical plant forced to evacuate too. Officials say flood waters are mixing with containment ponds. The nuclear reactor on site already shut down as a coronavirus protocol. Federal regulators had worried about a possible failure at the edenville dam for years. Regarding the dams, the state of Michigan is reviewing every potential legal recourse that we have. Reporter: Complicating matters, Michigan remains under a stay at home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Officials say hundreds are in shelters. Another 40 or 50 stayed in their cars. And the reason largely was the concerns about the covid-19 virus. On top of this 100-year event, we have a 500-year event in a flood that has absolutely devastated a lot of families. Just unbelievable. Rob Marciano with us live from Midland, Michigan. The images are heartbreaking, on top of what families were already going through. This system is also on the move? Where does it hit next? Reporter: It's heading south. They're concerned about another dam failing. The water dangerously close. Thankfully, sunshine today. But the system has moved into Ohio. The midatlantic could see more rain, and this river is cresting. But will remain at record levels into the weekend. Rob Marciano, we appreciate you making that trip to be there with those families tonight in Michigan. Thank you. And all of this, as Michigan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.