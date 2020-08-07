Transcript for CEO apologizes after viral racist rant

dehydration. Now, the CEO of a tech company lashing out at asian-american families while at a restaurant in California. And what's now happened. Here's ABC's Kaylee Hartung. Reporter: The orosa and Chan families were celebrating a birthday in Carmel valley, California, on the fourth of July, when they say a man at the table next to them began berating them. Suddenly I hear this loud voice -- effing Asians. Reporter: They started recording. Oh, now you're shy? Reporter: The man identified as Michael Lofthouse unleashing a string of racist obscenities at the group. Trump's going to You. You Need to leave. You need to leave. Asian piece of . Oh, my god. He was full of hate and anger. I'm sad that there's still people that are like that in this world. Reporter: A restaurant employee confronts Lofthouse. Get out. Now. Who are these -- They are valued guests. Reporter: Lofthouse, the CEO of a tech company called solid8, later apologized, writing, "My behavior in the video is appalling. This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments." The family has been in this country for more than 25 years. They said they have never felt anything close to racism until that night. He hopes it never happens to them or anyone else again, but he forgives Lofthouse. David?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.