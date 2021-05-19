No charges filed against deputies in fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

More
The North Carolina deputies who shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. while serving a search warrant last month will not be charged after the county’s district attorney reviewed the body camera footage.
3:46 | 05/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for No charges filed against deputies in fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:46","description":"The North Carolina deputies who shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. while serving a search warrant last month will not be charged after the county’s district attorney reviewed the body camera footage.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77765806","title":"No charges filed against deputies in fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.","url":"/WNT/video/charges-filed-deputies-fatal-shooting-andrew-brown-jr-77765806"}