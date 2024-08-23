Charges filed against ex-Florida sheriff's deputy who shot, killed Roger Fortson

Former Deputy Eddie Duran has been charged by the Florida state attorney in the shooting death of United States Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson, who was killed in his own home.

August 23, 2024

