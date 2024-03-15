No charges in subway shooting: DA

The Brooklyn DA's office said it would not charge a 32-year-old man who fired a gun on a subway, critically injuring one person, citing "self-defense."

March 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live