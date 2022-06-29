Cheney says talks are underway for Pence to testify in front of Jan. 6 committee

Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of Jan. 6 committee, said talks are underway to have former Vice President Mike Pence testify, following his statement that he’d be open to doing so.

