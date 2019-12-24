Chicago airport reports passenger with measles entered 2 terminals

More
Officials at airports in Austin, Denver and Los Angeles confirmed that travelers with the measles had also exposed an unknown number of fliers to the disease this month.
0:22 | 12/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chicago airport reports passenger with measles entered 2 terminals

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"Officials at airports in Austin, Denver and Los Angeles confirmed that travelers with the measles had also exposed an unknown number of fliers to the disease this month.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67902708","title":"Chicago airport reports passenger with measles entered 2 terminals","url":"/WNT/video/chicago-airport-reports-passenger-measles-entered-terminals-67902708"}