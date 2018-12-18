2 Chicago officers fatally struck by train while pursuing suspect

More
Authorities said the police officers both were young fathers and had been on the force for less than three years.
1:36 | 12/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 Chicago officers fatally struck by train while pursuing suspect

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59895164,"title":"2 Chicago officers fatally struck by train while pursuing suspect","duration":"1:36","description":"Authorities said the police officers both were young fathers and had been on the force for less than three years.","url":"/WNT/video/chicago-officers-fatally-struck-train-pursuing-suspect-59895164","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.