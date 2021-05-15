Chicago school administrator donates kidney to young boy diagnosed with Wilm’s tumor

More
Ann Chiumino donated her kidney to 11-year-old Gavin Sexton, saying she hoped someone would do the same for her daughters.
1:36 | 05/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chicago school administrator donates kidney to young boy diagnosed with Wilm’s tumor

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"Ann Chiumino donated her kidney to 11-year-old Gavin Sexton, saying she hoped someone would do the same for her daughters.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77715224","title":"Chicago school administrator donates kidney to young boy diagnosed with Wilm’s tumor","url":"/WNT/video/chicago-school-administrator-donates-kidney-young-boy-diagnosed-77715224"}