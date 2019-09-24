Transcript for Children of 9/11 firefighter victims take oath to join FDNY

Finally tonight, America strong. The children of 9/11 firefighters who waited years for this moment, to make their fathers proud. They are the brave members of the fdny who we are forever grateful for. Losing their lives on 9/11, some of them dying long after, from all of that work at ground zero. Tonight, 18 years later, their children now in uniform. Taking their oath today. So many sons and a daughter graduating from the fdny fire academy. Matthew jovick, here in the arms of his late father, Anthony. Firefighter Matthew jovick. Reporter: And this was Matthew today. The crowd cheering. Leonard regalia Jr. Here with his father, Leonard senior. Graduating with his younger brother Anthony, as well. Two sons inspired by their father. A brother and sister, Rebecca Asaro, graduating with their brother, mark. Their father of battalion nine. Growing up, his son always thinking, my dad has the coolest job in the world. Gregory cumple was just 10 when his father died. Tonight, Gregory remembers his father's kindness. He was strong and yet kind and compassionate. Reporter: And Robert, who died just last October from cancer linked to ground zero. His son, Robert Jr. Tonight, determined to carry on his father's legacy. Just making my dad proud. I mean, definitely our fathers are watching over us today. That's a fact. Their fathers and this country proud tonight. Thank you for watching. I'm David Muir. I'll see you tomorrow.

