Transcript for Chilling pleas in transcripts from George Floyd’s final moments

tonight to the chilling new report on George Floyd's final moments. Newly released transcripts of police body cams reveal George Floyd said "I can't breathe" 20 times. ABC's Alex Perez on this story from the start for us. Reporter: Tonight, chilling details. Transcripts of body camera recordings revealing what George Floyd and the officers charged with aiding and abetting his murder were saying in his last moments. Floyd at least two dozen times said he couldn't breathe and used the word "Please" nearly five dozen times. Officers Thomas lane and J. Alexander kueng arrived after Floyd was accused passing a fake $20. The moment Floyd is approached by the officers, he is apologizing, nervous, he says, because of past experiences with police. "I'm sorry, I'm so sorry." Adding -- "I got shot the same way Mr. Officer, before." When they try to move him to the squad car, Floyd tells them he's claustrophobic and reveals he had recently recovered from coronavirus. The documents, filed as part of a motion in court to dismiss charges against rookie officer Thomas lane, who maintains he was just following orders from the man with his knee on Floyd's neck, Derek chauvin. He did not have any knowledge that chauvin was murdering this guy. Reporter: As Floyd complained that he couldn't breathe, chauvin told him, "Then stop talking, stop yelling. It takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk." Some of Floyd's last words, the records show, "Mom, I love you. Tell my kids I love them. I'm dead." David, the judge has issued a gag order for all of the attorneys involved. Lane has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors have until August to respond to that motion to dismiss charges.

