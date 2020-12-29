Chinese journalist sentenced to prison for reporting about COVID-19 in Wuhan

Zhang Zhan was found guilty by a Shanghai court of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” after reporting on the initial coronavirus outbreak and lockdowns in Wuhan in early February.
0:23 | 12/29/20

