Transcript for Hong Kong protest continues, regardless of weather conditions

Tonight, protesters young and old, a sea of citizens beneath a sea of umbrellas, out in force braving the rain and defying police orders not to March through the heart of Hong Kong. Roads and sidewalks overflowing. Organizers claim it was at least 1.7 million strong, nearly a quarter of the entire population here marching for their right to democracy and against growing Chinese influence. Hundreds of thousands of people have gathered in central Hong Kong. They refuse to step to one side even if the Chinese send troops across the border. The turnout closely watched as a test of public support after a turbulent 11 weeks where riot police have at times rained tear gas on protesters on the streets. Clashing with them in the airport. The campaign has the support but the government doesn't. Reporter: Protesters making five key demands centered around the decision making and freedoms for the citizens of this global financial center. And our demand is crystal clear. We hope president XI could realize that sending troops to Hong Kong is not the way out. Reporter: The threat of Chinese military intervention looming over this semiautonomous territory. Beijing warning they can stop this at any moment. Staging military demonstrations just across the border in nearby shenzhen, only 20 miles away. Releasing this video in their own show of force, and a very clear threat. Are you afraid that the Chinese will send troops or police across the border? Yes, of course we will be afraid. Reporter: Tonight, Hong Kong's beijing-backed government saying rebuilding social order is the highest priority when everything calms down. But the question is, how and when will that happen? Ian, joining us from Hong Kong. Protesters telling you, they'll stay in the streets despite the threat of a crackdown? Reporter: Yes. No one is ready to back down. And this protest was a huge success. They're not unafraid, but they're determined. It's now or never. If the Chinese offer concessions, it risks setting a dangerous precedent. If they crack down violently, then the world is watching and can respond economically. And president trump saying they will find it difficult to deal with China if they don't find a way to deal with this humanely. Ian, thank you.

