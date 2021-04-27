Chloe Zhao becomes 1st woman of color to win best director

At the 2021 Oscars on Sunday night, “Nomadland” director Chloe Zhao won best director. Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand won best actor and actress in a leading role.
2:04 | 04/27/21

Chloe Zhao becomes 1st woman of color to win best director

