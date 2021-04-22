Transcript for Climate change permanently damages to some communities

And with the president and this summit with world leaders, tonight climate and its role in what we've witnessed on the southern border here in the U.S. Tonight, our team in what's called the northern triangle, and what they found, the children and what they're surviving on. It's not just violence and cratering economies, it's climate. The severe drought. And tonight, Matt Gutman from Guatemala on why so many parents there are willing to give up everything they have to send their children on that dangerous journey. P. Reporter: Roads as unforgiving as the soil here, a clump of houses clings to the mountainside. It is there we meet Isabel Hernadez Lopez. He shows us his mud hut, the beans simmering in the pot, it's their food for the next 24 hours. Lopez tells me he has ten children. And before the droughts came and the crops failed, his little farm here yielded enough beans and corn to feed the family. These days, it offers only hunger. What you're seeing across this hillside is the failure of yet another crop. The corn here which is the staple, what people eat. Has failed for two consecutive seasons, it means people here do not have enough to eat. And it's not just on this one hillside, but across these entire valleys, millions of acres and it's prompting hundreds of thousands of people to leave. We were in a village outside and this once fertile area, straddling Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras is called the dry corridor. The climate here changing permanently. And you can see it in the soil. Reporter: Droughts and a pair of hurricanes that hit the area, spurred 3.5 million people to head towards the United States. Lopez's eldest son among them. And Lopez has bet everything that is dear to send his boy, who arrived two weeks ago. Reporter: The growth of nearly half of the children in Guatemala is stunted because of malnutrition. And it was off a dirt track on the other side of the mountain where we found children wielding ma Chet tees, using their slingshots to bring down unripened mangos. It was lunch. So, Nelson is 11, aldine is 12 and they are about the size of my 6-year-old. These children tell me that none of them have ever tasted meat or chicken. And Matt Gutman with us tonight from Guatemala City, you can see the presidential palace behind him. And we know vice president kamala Harris is set to meet virtually withguatemala's president next week and she plans to travel to the region in the coming weeks? Reporter: That's right, she's going to be here Monday, in the coming weeks in June, she'll be here in Central America. And the focus is going to be on stemming the flow of migration by investing in Central America. The president has said he wants to focus on the root causes, violence, corruption, and, of course, climate change. David? All right, Matt Gutman tonight, thank you for making

