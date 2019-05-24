Transcript for 5 climbers die on Mount Everest in past 48 hours

Next tonight, the growing emergency on mt. Everest. Three more deaths on the world's highest peaks and including when return. News on the climbers. Here is ABC's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Tonight, more tragedy at the top of the world. In the last 48 hours, five more climbers have died on mt. Everest. Wednesday, Utah climber don cash had just finished his quest to climb the highest peaks on all seven continents when he collapsed from high altitude sickness. He died despite cpr and a desperate effort to move him to a lower altitude. It is sad to think we wont be able to see him again. Reporter: Everest, one of the hardest places on Earth to reach, is ironically one of the most crowded. Climbers are forced to wait for narrow windows of good weather. When it clear, they are locked in a rush hour traffic jam. Longer waits mean the climbers are spended more time in a death zone above 28,000 feet where the lack of oxygen can be lethal. Cash's family thinks he was happy to reach Everest as his last memory. Tom. Thank you. If you booked summer travel,

