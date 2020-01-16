Close call for 2 pedestrians as building collapses

More
The women were crossing the street when the incident occurred in Washington D.C., but no one was seriously hurt.
0:09 | 01/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Close call for 2 pedestrians as building collapses

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:09","description":"The women were crossing the street when the incident occurred in Washington D.C., but no one was seriously hurt.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68312514","title":"Close call for 2 pedestrians as building collapses","url":"/WNT/video/close-call-pedestrians-building-collapses-68312514"}