Closing arguments in the murder trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

The trial of the three men who are accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery has reached closing arguments. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Roddie Bryan are each charged with nine counts.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live