Transcript for More closures in California amid rise in cases, hospitalizations

Good evening. It's great to have you with us. We have a lot to get to, but we're going to begin with the coronavirus. Cases rising in 39 states in the country. And about 1 out of every 100 Americans has now tested positive. Florida setting records. Texas, the governor pleading to wear a mask. And California's governor, and the reversal late today. Dialing back the reopening. L.A. And San Diego schools will not reopen their classrooms. California shutting down indoor dining, movie theaters, and zoos. The governor saying this virus is not going away anytime soon. The Los Angeles school system, the second largest in the nation, announcing they will not open their classrooms when school starts next month. San Diego schools announcing the same. After Florida reported 15,000 new cases in a single day, the highest daily total of any state at any time in the pandemic, today they added 12,000 more. At least 47 hospitals have no available icu beds. The mayor of Houston pushing for a new two-week shutdown. And this fourth of July party in Michigan, several have now tested positive. Tonight, the heart-wrenching stories. The brother and sister in their 20s dying, the 39-year-old mother and her last call with her children before she was lost, too. Matt Gutman leads us off. Reporter: Tonight, California slamming its reopening into reverse. This virus is not going away anytime soon. Reporter: As covid-19 sends a record number of patients into California hospitals, the governor today shutting down all indoor business across the state. Restaurants, bars, theaters, and museums. L.a.'s school district, the second biggest in the country, along with San Diego schools, announcing they'll only reopen online. The health and safety of all in the school community is not something we can compromise. Reporter: Covid's conquest unrelenting. Daily death rates now climbing in 23 states. Hospitalizations increasing in 31 states. In Florida, a growing emergency, where hospitals are running out of space. Our Victor Oquendo in coral gables. We are actually putting patients now in our surge capacity beds, which means that our icu area is full. Reporter: And a desperate call for plasma donations from patients who have already recovered. That need, doctors fear, will only deepen with cases skyrocketing to levels not seen in any other state. 27,000 new cases just over the past two days. The virus has now claimed more than 4,200 lives in Florida, including mychaela hicks and her brother Byron. Both were in their early 20s. My heart, my heart. He went into cardiac arrest and he slipped away. Reporter: And 39-year-old renada Mcguire, a mother of six, losing her fight against covid. And then it was even harder to come back and tell the kids that she didn't make it. Reporter: Her brother calling her children from her hospital bed before she passed away. My main thing was to call her kids and let them tell her how much they really loved her. You know, so, that's the best I could do for her at that time, was to let her kids tell her how much they really loved her. Reporter: Houston rockets star Russell Westbrook, one of the NBA's biggest stars, testing positive for covid-19. Learning before he traveled to the NBA bubble in Orlando. Instead he stayed behind in Texas. Westbrook says he feeling well and is quarantined, but is urging everyone, "Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up." Adding, "#whynot." Over the weekend in Orlando, Disney world starting its phased reopening at magic kingdom and animal kingdom with temperature checks, face masks, and sanitizing stations. The Texas governor, who originally resisted a statewide mask order, now pleading with people to wear them. The only way that we can keep having people to continue to have a job they need to pay their bills, is for everybody to adopt this practice of wearing a face mask. Reporter: Houston's mayor calling for a two-week shutdown where hospitals are stretched thin. Look, the hospitals are really strained and stretched. We really can't accommodate many more patients. Reporter: Doctors in San Antonio warning about the so-called covid parties where guests expose themselves knowingly to the virus. One 30-year-old man allegedly infected at a covid party reportedly telling a nurse before he died he made a mistake thinking the virus was hoax. He didn't really believe. He thought he was young and he was invincible and wouldn't get affected by the disease. Let's get to Matt, live from California. I know the governor of California has talked about using this dimmer switch, if you will. You're hearing they haven't ruled out additional closures? Reporter: Health officials from been closely monitoring hospitals and icu and death rates and they don't like what they see. That's one reason they're considering additional

