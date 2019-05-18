Transcript for Coach hailed as a hero for tackling alleged gunman at school

We're learning more tonight about the brave actions in Portland, Oregon that likely averted another school shooting tragedy. The hero coach speaking out tonight. The suspected gunman tackled and wrestled to the ground by that coach who was also a security guard at parkrose high. They seized this shotgun from the troubled 18-year-old student. Here's ABC's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Police in Oregon telling us tonight this is the student who walked into a high school classroom, armed with this shotgun. I was running. I didn't know if I was going to get shot in my back or not. I was running crisscross it was terrifying it was really terrifying. Reporter: The suspect, identified as 18-year-old angel dias, a senior at parkrose high school. Sending classmates running for cover, the campus put on lockdown. We all hid, we hid under some clothes and stuff too just in case anything would happen. Reporter: But before anyone was hurt, a brave staff member stepping in. Head football coach keanon Lowe, using the skills he teaches on the field, tackling the suspect. Holding him until officers arrived. Breaking his silence tweeting tonight that when he took the job, I did so to guide and coach young people whose shoes I had once been in. I had no idea that I would one day have to put my life on the line like I did yesterday for my students. When confronted with the test the universe presented me with, I didn't see any other choice but to act. Thank god I passed. He's very passionate whatever he does and I really thank him a Reporter: Tonight, police saying nothing about a motive, but friends believe dias was depressed. He went through a pretty rough breakup that kinda got to him. Today he was a bit more intense about it. Reporter: While his classmates head to prom tonight, dias is in police custody facing several charges, including attempts to discharge a firearm at a school and reckless endangerment, Tom. So much credit goes to that hero coach. Marci, thank you.

