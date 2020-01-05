Transcript for Communities finding ways to honor veterans

Finally, our persons of the week. The Americans determined to pay tribute to our heroes still here and our our loved ones lost. They are the careful tributes across the country. In Lakewood, California, a community coming together to honor World War II vet Sam Sachs, who turned 105. A parade of cars. Everyone saluting from a safe distance. I don't have words to express how I feel in here and in here. Reporter: In every corner of the country, Americans making sure our heroes are remembered. In shavertown, Pennsylvania, hundreds lined route 9 to honor a man they did not know, World War II vet Dalton drake. There's so few word war II veterans left, that I thought it was the least we could do. Reporter: And at the tomb of the unknown soldier, in Arlington national cemetery, they are still standing watch. It doesn't matter if it's a pandemic, we're always here. We're always guarding. Reporter: Army captain Harold earls commons the guard. The unknowns deserve that. Our country deserves that. This place represents the very best of this country. 21 steps. Then a 21 second pause. 21 -- a symbol of highest military honor to those who served and sacrificed. Present arms. Reporter: The changing of the guard now with social distancing. I can look out and see row upon row of headstones. Each one of those are heroes. There's also heroes there on the front lines and the first responders.

