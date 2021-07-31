Transcript for Many companies put brakes on plans to return to offices

Tonight, efforts to get employees back in the office facing new major challenges. The relentless spread of the delta variant and rising case numbers prompting companies large and small to pull back their plans. Deirdre Bolton reports. Reporter: Many large companies tonight putting the brakes on plans to get workers back to the office. Delaying returns just this week due to the delta variant. All of employers are getting together, scratching their heads, trying to come up with a solution. Reporter: That solution, increasingly, is companies like Facebook, Google, and Disney, the parent company of ABC news, mandating the vaccine for employees returning to the office. Others requiring weekly testing for unvaccinated workers. Mgm resorts telling those workers that part of the cost of their on-site covid test will come from their wallets, not the company's. Small businesses on slimmer margins feeling even more pressure. I've got a large team to protect. I have a great number of people that visit. They all expect me to do everything that I would need to do to protect them. Reporter: But some employees, vaccinated or not, home works better for them. I don't have the long commute. I've replaced that commute with having more bonding time with my children. I've proven that I can be highly effective as a remote worker. Reporter: In a recent poll, just over half of adults say they are in favor of Ployers requiring employees to be vaccinated.

