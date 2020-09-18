Out of 8 companies, just 3 vaccines are in final stage of trials

Pfizer said that it might know next month if its vaccine is safe and effective while Moderna says it could have its vaccine by November as AstraZeneca’s U.S. trial is still on hold.
3:08 | 09/18/20

