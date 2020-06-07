Transcript for Coronavirus cases grow in young people

Tonight, the growing toll on the virus on young people in Florida. Most of the cases right now are young people. 21 years old. And in North Carolina tonight, more than half of all patients are under 50. And that push by hundreds of scientists and doctors tonight around the world, now asking the world health organization to explain how long this can last in the air, especially indoors. Here's will reeve. Reporter: Tonight, the virus and it's new target. Cases in young people growing. Potentially fueled by crowds like this in Missouri's lake of the ozarks. In North Carolina, 58% of infections are in ages 18 to 49. In Arizona, half the cases are in people 20 to 44. And here in Florida, the governor says the age with the most cases is 21. Basically, you know, if you're under 40 and you don't have significant comorbidities, the fatality rate for this is pretty close to zero. Reporter: Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci warning the young not to feel invulnerable. Many young people may not necessarily get sick enough to go to the hospital, but they can get very sick. Reporter: 31-year-old CARA Schiavo has been fighting covid since March. Her doctors say she may now have asthma for life. I also thought it was only really dangerous for the elderly, until I got it. I exercised before this and it hit me like a ton of bricks. And it didn't matter how old I was. Reporter: And new concerns tonight about how the virus spreads. The w.h.o.'s current guidance says the virus is primarily spread by large droplets from coughs or sneezes. The CDC saying it spreads through close contact when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. But 239 scientists from 32 countries are preparing a letter urging the W.H.O. To recognize smaller particles the linger for longer periods of time, especially indoors. David, some of those scientists who made those recommendations to the W.H.O. Are saying people should be wearing masks even when they are socially distanced and even when they're indoors. David? All right, ABC's will reeve. Will, thank you. The president, as you saw

