Coronavirus derails MLB start as cases continue to rise

More
Twelve players and two coaches on the Miami Marlins tested positive, forcing the team to cancel its home opener along with other MLB cancelations, as the death toll in Florida surpassed 6,000.
4:49 | 07/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus derails MLB start as cases continue to rise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:49","description":"Twelve players and two coaches on the Miami Marlins tested positive, forcing the team to cancel its home opener along with other MLB cancelations, as the death toll in Florida surpassed 6,000.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72018118","title":"Coronavirus derails MLB start as cases continue to rise","url":"/WNT/video/coronavirus-derails-mlb-start-cases-continue-rise-72018118"}