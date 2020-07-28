Now Playing: CDC says 30,000 Americans may die in next 3 weeks

Now Playing: Words Matter

Now Playing: FDA issue new hand sanitizer warning

Now Playing: National security adviser has COVID but White House assures ‘no risk of exposure’

Now Playing: ‘Second vaccine is likely to enter Phase 3 in a matter of days,’ Trump says

Now Playing: Pence announces Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine trial

Now Playing: Moderna enters phase 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: Plastic surgeon turns his practice into pandemic urgent care center

Now Playing: NFL players get warning about coronavirus

Now Playing: How Arizona schools are planning to reopen during pandemic

Now Playing: Turning mom’s secret candy recipes into a sweet business

Now Playing: Should students return to school in the fall?

Now Playing: The latest on Arizona’s COVID-19 infections

Now Playing: Biotech company moves to phase 3 vaccine trials

Now Playing: I'm 16 and went to the hospital twice for COVID-19. This is what it's like

Now Playing: More than 16 million cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide

Now Playing: Florida surpasses New York in COVID-19 cases

Now Playing: Doctors’ groups urge state officials to shut down the country again