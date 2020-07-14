Transcript for Coronavirus outbreaks rage in US with over 136K deaths

Good evening. It's great to have you with us on this Tuesday night. We have a lot to get to. We begin with the coronavirus in the U.S. Tonight, the new warning. The head of the CDC saying this coming fall and winter will likely be one of the most difficult times we'll experience in American public health. The U.S. Has now surpassed 136,000 lives lost. In Florida, the record number there. 133 deaths in the last 24 hours. More than 9,000 new cases there today. And after California ordered a statewide rollback of reopening, tonight an acknowledgment it may not be enough. The mayor of Los Angeles saying the city could be on the brink of a new stay at home order. And the images from hospitals across the south. Hospitalizations at a record high in several states, including Mississippi. And the breaking headline on a vaccine trial. As we point out every night, every life lost leads to a family broken. Tonight, a 13-year-old in Oklahoma dying an hour after arriving at the hospital. We begin tonight with Matt Gutman leading us off. Reporter: Tonight, doctors waging a war on the virus in room after room at the university of Mississippi medical center in Jackson, the state's only level one trauma hospital. We are full. The vacancy light is off. There have been patients in the last week that we've actually had to refuse and transfer. Reporter: Tonight, 29 patients here just waiting for a bed. As soon as a bed comes open, there's another patient that's ready to fill it. When a bed empties, it's not just because we're able to send that person home or to get them out of the intensive care unit because they might have passed. Reporter: For medical staff, no end in sight. When you're running full speed all the time and the outcomes are not always what you want, it's exhausting. Reporter: And there will be no respite, the CDC director saying today. I do think the fall and the winter of 2020 and 2021 are going to be the probably one of the most difficult times that we experienced in American public health. Reporter: In California, indoor dining and bars shuttered. And for most of the nation's most populous state, indoor malls, gyms, and salons closed now too. Some business had just reopened, before being told to close again. We're back to square one. One minute you can open, and then one minute you can't. And then you can, and now you can't again. It's back and forth, back and forth, it's so hard. Reporter: Los Angeles now teetering on the edge of a stay at home order. We are on the border to going to red. It is up to all of us to make sure that we don't. Reporter: And tonight, with temperatures feeling like triple digits across the south and west, the battle against the virus growing more brutal. More people are escaping the heat indoors, where the risk of spread is higher. And some testing site hours now changed after painfully long waits. There is not a single appointment available in the entire city of L.A. And officials admitting that the results are taking so long, it takes contact tracing impossible. Dallas, Texas, taking over one testing site from the federal government after results were taking 8 to 10 days. That's way too long. People can not not work for two weeks waiting for answers. Reporter: In Florida, frustration boiling over as the state hits its deadliest day, one resident challenging the governor at a press conference. You are misleading the over 4,000 people have died and you are blaming the protesters. You guys have no blame, and you're doing nothing. Shame on you. You should resign, Ron Desantis! Reporter: Oklahoma today hitting a record number of cases. 13-year-old Anna Carter, who suffered from an immune disorder, dying just an hour after arriving at the hospital. Anna's mother saying, "I want to honor her memory every day of my life." And late tonight, a sobering prediction about when Americans can stop worrying about getting infected with this virus. I hope that that time will be reasonably soon. And when I say soon, I say within the next year to year and a half. The next year to year and a half. That got our attention today. Matt, there's news about one of the first vaccines to move into human trials? Reporter: David, moderna is out with its full results of its phase one trial. 45 people got a vaccine dose. All of them came back with some level of antibodies. The question that nobody has an answer to is how long will the immunity last, and how much will the vaccine provide. Officials tell us modern is on-track to have the vaccine ready in the first part of 2021. Matt, thank you. There's a heated debate under way across the country

