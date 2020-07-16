Transcript for Coronavirus pushes US hospitals to the brink

There are some difficult headlines tonight involving the coronavirus. The deadliest day yet in both Florida and Texas. Cases rising in 40 states tonight and by the end of the day today, July will already have more reported cases of the virus of any month since this pandemic began and just as we were coming in, the covid tracking project now reporting a record number of cases from the states today, 71,000 cases in 24 hours alone. Tonight as we always do here are the numbers, the lives lost, more than 138,000 Americans lost to this virus. In Florida tonight that record daily toll, 156 deaths in 24 Texas, that record high death toll as well. 129 lives lost. Army medical specialists have arrived in Houston to help the overtaxed hospitals there. In San Antonio, hospitals and morgues are running out of space. Refrigerated trucks have now been brought in. Arizona's hospitals are facing staffing shortages there and one out of every four people tested in Arizona now are positive. And amid all of this there is a raging debate over masks in this country in Georgia with cases and deaths rising. The governor there has now banned all local governments from requiring people to wear we all know it's easy to get lost in the numbers tonight but we do want to stay on the stories of the families the doctors and nurses affected too. Tonight here the tearful respiratory therapist determined to make sure her patient did not die alone. ABC's Victor Oquendo leading us off from Florida tonight. Reporter: Florida facing its deadliest day yet. The virus claiming 156 lives in just 24 hours. Tonight in Miami, the epicenter, hospitals are now at 95% capacity. This plea from the front lines. As an icu nurse I beg you to take this virus seriously. Reporter: Doctors say there is an urgent need for plasma, the governor says he's working with the white house to get more of the drug remdesivir. If something is not done to dramatically alter our course, we could be in a more dire situation than what we are in. Reporter: Nearly 14,000 new cases reported. Lines for testing lasting hours. The wait for results for some taking weeks. Pull your mask forward. Reporter: I went in for a test this morning. The nurse telling me the labs are simply overwhelmed. It sounds frustrating. On average now how long does it take for the labs to get the results back? 14 days. Two weeks? Two weeks, and I've had patients up to 18 days, and it was very frustrating. Where they just don't know? They don't know. Reporter: These delays couldn't come at a worse time. A new study from "The lancet" shows the speed of testing is the most critical factor for success of contact tracing to slow the spread. In Texas, long waits for test results too and hospital space is maxed out. The army opening up a new ward in Houston. 24-year-old Paola Castillo spent a month on a ventilator in Texas and she almost didn't make it. It's a miracle I'm alive. It was god speaking to me. And it's like he gave me a second change to live my life again. Reporter: This week after 79 days in the hospital fighting covid, Paola was strong enough to go home. But for analise long, the surge at Texas hospitals created a worst case scenario for her family. That's the person that's got your back. You know, you can trust them with anything. Reporter: The 47-year-old mother of triplets beat covid in March, but her kidneys and liver never recovered. Her husband says when doctors tried for a transplant, there were no open beds. Analise losing her battle. That was the hardest thing. She gave it her all. Reporter: In Arizona officials ordering refrigerated trucks as they run out of room in morgues. 600 nurses head there had to help. Beth Taylor was connected to the family when the breathing tube of their loved was was removed. I held his hand and stroked his hair till he passed. Reporter: She says the family was unaware of the moment he I will never forget the crying and screaming from the other side of that video chat. I want that family member, those family members to know I salt with him and held his hand until he passed and that he was not alone. Reporter: Deaths in the virus now climbing in 27 states as nearly half the country either pauses or reverses re-opening. In Georgia which re-opened early the governor signing an executive order banning cities from passing their own mask mandate. We shouldn't need a mask mandate for people to do the right thing. Reporter: The governor welcoming the president yesterday who told our affiliate WSB, Georgia's done it all right. You've kept it down and re-opened and getting close to having 100% down and kept the virus, the level down which is an incredible tribute. Reporter: But cases, hospitalizations and deaths are climbing in Georgia. The mayor of Atlanta accusing the president of breaking the law when he landed. By not having on the mask, president trump did violate the law in the city of Atlanta. Let's get to Victor Oquendo now. We saw you got tested today. Many of our correspondents are doing that from time to time because you've been so dutiful out there reporting on this. 14 day, up to 18 days to wait for result there is so you'll keep us posted. It just illustrates how long people are waiting across the country. In the meantime, I know you have news, the governor of Georgia taking legal action? Reporter: David, this is setting up to be a legal showdown in Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp filing a lawsuit seeking to block Atlanta from rolling back parts of its re-opening including closing down dining rooms and that all important mask mandate. He says he's doing this on behalf of struggling businesses, David.

