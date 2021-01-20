Now Playing: Happy birthday, Dolly Parton

Now Playing: ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ stars dish on playing the hip-hop legends

Now Playing: Amy and T.J. unleash their inner rock drummer

Now Playing: Andra Day reveals plans for her inauguration performance

Now Playing: Garth Brooks to perform at inauguration

Now Playing: Kyra Sedgwick talks about her new show, ‘Call Your Mother’

Now Playing: Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck talk about their film, ‘Our Friend’

Now Playing: ‘Bachelor’ recap: The drama and tears behind dramatic goodbye

Now Playing: ‘The Bachelor’ episode recap

Now Playing: NFL’s 2 oldest quarterbacks share moment after the game

Now Playing: Stevie Wonder calls for ‘truth’ and ‘accountability’ in Martin Luther King Jr. tribute

Now Playing: New documentary features rare restored footage of Martin Luther King Jr.

Now Playing: Gabrielle Union shares loving video for husband Dwyane Wade's birthday

Now Playing: 'Dancing With the Stars' pro Witney Carson opens up about son's challenging delivery

Now Playing: What 13-year-old Keedron Bryant wants you to learn from his music

Now Playing: Keedron Bryant and rapper Symba perform medley

Now Playing: 1st look at ‘Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia’