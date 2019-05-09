Country music singer Kylie Rae Harris dies in car crash

More
Harris posted an emotional video Instagram two hours before the crash, remembering driving with her late father as a child.
0:15 | 09/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Country music singer Kylie Rae Harris dies in car crash
A young country music singer has died police seek Kylie ray Harris was killed in a three car crash in northern New Mexico a sixteen year old driver was also killed. The singer had posted an emotional video and Inkster Graham two hours before the crash remembering driving with her late father as a child.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"Harris posted an emotional video Instagram two hours before the crash, remembering driving with her late father as a child.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65417281","title":"Country music singer Kylie Rae Harris dies in car crash","url":"/WNT/video/country-music-singer-kylie-rae-harris-dies-car-65417281"}