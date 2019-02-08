Transcript for Couple collect school supply donations instead of wedding gifts

Finally, our persons of the week. The bride and groom and what they asked for. Kelli Davis and Matt Cameron got engaged one year ago. Kelli is a first grade teacher in Tampa. She is crazy about Matt, and crazy about her students. And so when they started planning their wedding, she had an idea. Instead of wedding gifts, bring something for the students who don't have the basics. I call my class family. Definitely proud of her, and it doesn't surprise me at all that she came up with this idea. Reporter: No gift registry. Instead, they personalized each invitation, with a child at the bottom, this one, a boy in th 4th grade. And the response at the wedding was overwhelming. It was kind of a no brainer. Being a teacher, I know that a lot of kids come with nothing to school. Reporter: So many new backpacks, clothes, supplies. They'll be given to students at booker T. Washington elementary when they start in a couple of weeks. And that couple, when the community heard what they did, they told us today, even people who weren't invited to the wedding are pitching in. School supplies have been donated to our doorstep. Businesses have reached out to donate backpacks to local schools. When we first had this idea we could've never imagined it would've taken on a life of its own. Reporter: But it has. Kelli and Matt, starting a new life together by helping young lives too. So we choose Kelli and Matt Cameron and all of their

