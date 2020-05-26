Transcript for Couple married for almost 60 years reunites after hospitalization

Finally tonight here, "America strong." And the granddaughter who said this is what true love looks like. Alice and Jerry Krenke from Stratford, Connecticut. Married nearly 60 years. Three children, six grandchildren. They've never been apart for more than a week until now. Alice had to go into the hospital after complications from a heart valve transplant. They were worried about the virus. They were not allowed to see each other. So when Alice got word she'd be released, the family decided to surprise grandpa Jerry. Listen as the family talks to Jerry without mentioning who's about to walk in. I'll go get the quiche. Reporter: They say they're going to go get the quiche. You're kidding. Oh, my god. You didn't tell me. On purpose. Oh, honey, you're home. Oh, I missed you so much. Reporter: It was the longest they've been apart in 60 years. How are you feeling? You feeling all right? I'm better now. Yeah, better now. Reporter: "This is what true love looks like," said their granddaughter Paige. Hi, David. My name is Paige Hine. Reporter: Paige on that moment. We decided to take that video because we love them so much and we wanted them to have that to look on. And they love it. They love rewatching it together. And we are so happy that their love is seen by so many people now. And everyone deserves to be loved the way my grandpa loves my grandma and my grandma loves him. It's so magical. Reporter: Magical, and a moment 60 years in the making. Alice and My brother David has special needs and he is very special to me.

