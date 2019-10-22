Couple’s grandmothers take the aisle as flower girls in wedding

More
Lyndsey Grant and Tanner Raby from Cleveland, Tennessee, said the choice to have the women in the wedding party was a no-brainer.
1:03 | 10/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Couple’s grandmothers take the aisle as flower girls in wedding

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:03","description":"Lyndsey Grant and Tanner Raby from Cleveland, Tennessee, said the choice to have the women in the wedding party was a no-brainer.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66454050","title":"Couple’s grandmothers take the aisle as flower girls in wedding","url":"/WNT/video/couples-grandmothers-aisle-flower-girls-wedding-66454050"}